Clear schedule for dispensing of prescription drugs

Today, at the meeting of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the draft law of the Government of the Republic of Armenia “On the Partial Suspension of the N 1402-Ն Decree of the Republic of Armenia passed on November 2017” was presented. The Government decision established a clear schedule for the dispensing of prescription drugs:

anti-infectious drugs (antibacterial drugs, antifungal medicines, antimicrobial drugs, antiviral drugs, immune sera and immunoglobulins, vaccines) will be prescriptioned on March 1, 2018, drugs intended for injection – from July 1, 2018, all medicines that are registered in the Republic of Armenia as prescription drugs will be issued on prescription from October 1, 2018