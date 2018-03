On March 6, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Republic Masis Mayilyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation on the Line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, and touched upon a number of issues concerning the activities of the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.