On March 6, the Government session is being held, which includes 43 issues in the agenda, 21 of them are non-reportable, and 1 is secret.

The executive will have a negative opinion on the proposal for “Amendments to the RA Law on State Benefits”.

51600 Euros will compensate for a number of defeats in the European Court.

Amendments and additions to a number of laws.

It will limit the entry of Yemeni citizens to Armenia.

The agenda of the Government session is here. https://www.e-gov.am/sessions/