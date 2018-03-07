Facebook rejects algorithm of dividing news

Facebook rejected the idea of ​​creating two separate parts that would divide news.

The management of the social network decided to cancel the new site algorithm, which was tested in 6 countries. In the list of these countries, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Bolivia, Guatemala and Serbia. Armenia was not on the list of these countries.

To remind, the decision of the social network on the division of news into two separate parts raised a large wave of indignation among users.

“During the interviews, people said that they were dissatisfied with the information they received on Facebook, and the new change did not help friendly communication,” Adam Moser, newsman of the news on Facebook, told the “New York Times” the other day.

He also noted that from the countries where the tests took place, received many critical letters that the new social network policy was the cause of misinformation.

Even if Facebook did not test the new algorithm in Armenia, the information flow has been limited since January of this year.

What damage caused the quantitative decrease in the availability of Facebook news, Samvel Martirosyan, media expert, tried to clarify.

“The algorithm has started serious changes since January, therefore there is no updated data yet. The data will be in about two weeks. Of course, it can be seen that there is some traffic decline, but final conclusions are still difficult to make,” the expert said.

Commenting on this kind of Facebook policy, the latter stressed that that was done because news was boring people.

“For this, they had two solutions. Divide the news into two parts, which did not help. Therefore, everything is going to reduce the news tape,” added Samvel Martirosyan.

Recall that in January, Facebook applied a new algorithm for the department “News”, according to which, users on their wall see more publications of friends than news sites.