Tevan Poghosyan: If Armenia can properly negotiate, it will be able to avoid the impact of the stations (video)

A few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any use of nuclear weapons against Russia and its allies would be considered a nuclear attack, followed immediately by an answer.

“There is a pre-election period in Russia, and everyone should present their successes,” said former MP Tevan Poghosyan. Commenting on this statement, he believed that the head of the Russian Federation had not recorded any serious successes in other areasand only focusing on the most powerful arms industry remained.

According to Poghosyan, the tightening of sanctions against Russia would continue, and Vladimir Putin would try to seek allies in Europe, for example, in the person of Berlusconi: “If Armenia can properly negotiate, it will be able to avoid the impact of the stations,” he said.

Political scientist Suren Sargsyan was of the opinion that if, due to the acquisition of weapons from Russia, the US applied sanctions against Armenia, it would violate the balance of armed forces and weapons in the region, and that was an extremely dangerous phenomenon and was in the interests of Azerbaijan.