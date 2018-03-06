David Harutyunyan presents changes in structure of Government (video)

Today, at the extraordinary session of the National Assembly convened by the Government, Justice Minister David Harutyunyan presented the changes taken place in the structure of the Government, noting that there would be three deputy ministers, 17 ministries, the Prime Minister would resign in case of losing citizenship, Government meetings would be held in private, despite the fact that the agenda on the previous day should be presented on the website of the executive body: “The bodies of state ceremony, control and defense were added to the structure of the Government.”

The deputy from the HHK (Republican Party of ARmenia) faction Samvel Farmanyan, addressing the question to him, noted that in the case of a member of the Constitutional Court, a member of the Supreme Court and many other cases, the oath ceremony would be removed “It is also pointless, I think, that by law, the ministerial statements are in tune with the policy of the Government, without the consent of the Prime Minister, ministers will not make statements, this should be assumed on the basis of political culture. Also, it is not necessary for each department head to send a message. This is a characteristic feature of the leader. ”

“While it has not yet become an element of political culture, it must be enshrined in law. Political consent will not be left to the political culture, but we will establish it by law, since we have coalitions,” said David Harutyunyan.

The MP from the Yelk (Way Out) Mane Tandilyan in her turn appealed to the closed meetings of the Government. “What is the purpose of this? Do not say that it implies democracy or discussion; on this logic we should close also the NA sittings. We also removed the Ministry of International Integration and Reforms, and the Ministry of Diaspora remained it. Why? It could only be management. ”

“There is a significant difference between legislative and executive bodies. The executive works on the principle of collective responsibility, this is due to closed doors. And this is considered democratic in the case of the executive body, in contrast to the National Assembly, in which case it would be anti-democratic. The change in the composition of ministries is a matter of political expediency, due to the way the Government represents its work in terms of more effective organization,” said David Harutyunyan.

Mane Tandilyan noted “Collective responsibility is formed before the meeting of the Government, meanwhile the meetings, hold in private, thus limit the transparency of the coverage and the work of the media.”

“Previously, the Government’s meetings were more debatable and stormy than now,” the Minister said.

The question of the secretary of the Yelk faction Gevorg Gorgisyan related to the ceremonial service “Is not the ceremonial service of the National Assembly supposedly to be dissolved in this case? My other question is: if the Prime Minister betrays, how will the NSS and the Police, who are subordinate to the Prime Minister, behave in that case? ”

“You are right, yes, this is my omission, it is necessary to change this part of the National Assembly and dissolve it. As for the betrayal of the Prime Minister, the National Security Service and the Police are services, they are independent, do not participate in political decisions,” replied the Minister.