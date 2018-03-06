Legitimacy of President to remain vague (video)

The election of Armen Sargsyan once again violated the RA Constitution, since the public did not receive guarantees in the matter of citizenship of the newly elected President, and was it right only the Parliament to elect him?

“We again got the situation when a man, whose legitimacy is under a huge question, is going to sit down at the negotiating table,” said linguist Narine Dilbaryan. According to the speaker, it is not clear why Armen Sargsyan agreed to become the President of the Republic of Armenia, what mission he will have, and which forces will take advantage of this, but it is clear that he is a diplomat of deep “Oriental style”.

Former deputy Minister of National Security Gurgen Yeghiazaryan believed that Armen Sargsyan is the most successful candidate for the post of the president of Armenia purely because of his external invulnerability – professional experience, intellect and internal character.

“A terrible thing happened. We have not had a settled president. The question of his legitimacy will remain vague. Under this Constitution, we will have a president who is not responsible for anything, does not have to do anything. But you can make it so that at least it’s legitimate,” he said.

The speaker also noted that being a good diplomat, Armen Sargsyan in his time did not defend Armenia’s interests in the UK.

“He brought Prince Charles to Armenia, but less than a year later, Charles went to the 100th anniversary of Gallipol. If there was such a close relationship with this royal family, as mentioned during his visit, then at least it should not be admitted that Charles went to Turkey on the 100th anniversary of the Genocide,” said Gurgen Yeghiazaryan.