Reception House to be alienated at a price below the real

The property costing AMD 6.803.644.7, located at Mashtots Ave. 47, with buildings area of ​​5727.2 square meters and land plot of 1.379152 hectare, provided for their use and maintenance, with a cadastral value of AMD 537.869.3, with partial compensation (at a cost below the real cost) – 68.085.1 thousand drams, will be alienated to the State Property Management Government of the Republic of Armenia.

It is also planned to dissolve the closed joint-stock company of the government “Reception House”. With the purpose of carrying out dissolution work, it is envisaged to create a liquidation committee, including representatives of the RA Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, State Property Management under the Government and the State Revenue Committee.