Draft law on temporary suspension of selling medicine by prescription

The Armenian government will consider the issue of temporary suspension of the decision on selling medicine only by prescription. It is included in today’s agenda of the Government. According to the justification certificate, after the adoption of the decision in the process of information campaigns undertaken by the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Armenia among the population and healthcare professionals, it became clear that the application of the decree in relation to selling medicine only by prescription will cause certain difficulties both for residents, and for doctors and pharmacists. Consequently, a gradual transition schedule was developed, taking as a basis the degree of riskiness of individual medicine groups.

The adoption of the draft law is expected to reduce possible inconveniences for the population as a result of the new regulation and the workload of doctors. To remind, from March 1, some medicine are already released on prescriptions, which caused discontent both among the population and among doctors.