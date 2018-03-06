Residents of Ohanavan block road (video)

Residents of Ohanavan village of Ashtarak district blocked Ohanavan-Vanadzor road. Community residents said they cannot export their goods to Russia.

They noted that their products, apples, were considered Turkish at the border, then – Iranian, and then noted that there was no tag. “The goods, damaged by hail, are considered Turkish,” said the villagers.

“Call the appropriate authorities, let them come, they will make an appropriate decision, and we will open the way,” said residents of Ohanavan.