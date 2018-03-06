Nikol Pashinyan demands interrogation of Robert Kocharyan

Leader of the Yelk (Way Out) faction Nikol Pashinyan posted a video on his Facebook page, announcing that he had written an appeal to the RA Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan to summon Robert Kocharyan, the second President of Armenia, for interrogation of the March 1 killings.

“So far, ten years later, the investigative body did not find out the actual facts on which Robert Kocharyan’s announcement about March 1, 2008, according to which some protestors were firing at soldiers from behind of cars and then hiding there again, was based on.”

“I have filed a petition to the General Prosecutor and demanded to summon Robert Kocharyan for interrogation and clarification on which his information, which he published in Baghramyan 26, was based on. The public should know from where Robert Kocharyan took that data. Maybe someone has reported it to him, who that person was; that person also must to be interrogated. “