“Uproar” at Republic Square station (video)

There was a crowd of passengers at Republic Square station of Metro. There was an event there, which was organized by the “Music in Metro” project of British Council; it is part of the Selector Pro international music forum.

“It is held in Armenia for the first time. The emphasis was on electronic music, we brought 2 British guests. The forum is part of a series of events, today we had discussions with music professionals, and a workshop about British music was held for DJs,” said British Council Art Projects Manager Narek Tovmasyan.

Armenian DJs got advises by the British colleagues mostly for marketing tips to get fame in the community.

“It is interesting to note that our foreign colleague noted that more attention should be paid to the local market, not to go out of the way, to create new Armenian music and to follow the music quality,” said DJ Beatmen, forum participant.

Certainly, there are obstacles to the popularization of electronic music in Armenia.

“The biggest problem is the lack of state support for us, we do everything by our own. Perhaps, with slow but firm steps we will develop this area, ” said DJ Beatmen.

If music did not force the passengers to dance, it would at least make to move the feet. And the event will last till March 7.