England national squad demands 6 meter barrier

The 2018 World Cup organizing committee has applied to the Tournament Construction Committee and has requested a 6 m high barrier around the Zelenogorsk sports base.

“This requirement was presented not only for this sport club, but also for Lomonosov and Pavlovsk. We already calculate both the technical and financial aspects of their construction,” said Vice-President of the Construction Committee of the Championship Sergey Klimov.

2 m high barriers have already been installed in the above mentioned sports bases. It turns out, however, that the club leaders of England, Costa Rica and South Korea, demanded a height of up to 6 meters.

It should be reminded that the 2018 World Cup will be held in 11 cities of Russia, from June 14 to July 15.