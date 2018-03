The list of participants of the chess tournament that will be held in the Norwegian city of Stavanger is published today by the organizers of the tournament.

It is headed by world champion Magnus Carlsen. Another nine chess players will compete for the grand prize including Armenian chess player Levon Aronian.

Let’s remind that last year our chess player Levon Aronian won in this competition. This year the tournament will be held from May 28 to June 8.