Manvel Grigoryan, head of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, MP of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told the following at the news conference in Yerablur Pantheon when journalists had mentioned another candidate for the prime minister’s post.

“What does Karen Karapetyan know about Artsakh and war? He is a good Prime Minister, perhaps in the future, Karen Karapetyan will know better than Serzh, Vazgen and Levon, but at the moment …. I do not see.”