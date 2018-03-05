School principal will personally be responsible for cases of money laundering – Taron Margaryan

At a working consultation that was held at the Yerevan Municipality, Mayor Taron Margaryan instructed the staff of the General Education and Control Department, as well as the heads of the administrative districts to continue strict supervision to exclude possible cases of money laundering in public schools and kindergartens, especially considering the fact that after several days, there will be March 8.

He also added that in case of any approved alarm calls, the school principal will personally be responsible for that.