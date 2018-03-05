I’m still waiting – Vic Darchinyan about his return to professional ring

Today, former world boxing champion Vic Darchinyan said at a news conference that he may again return to professional boxing. He has completed his sporting career in 2017, but plans to return to get the 10th belt.

“In March, I received an offer from Russia to fight with the current world champion Evgeny Gradovich. I agreed to hold this fight because he had a world belt. I have 9 belts and I wanted to fight for the 10th. During the three weeks I had one fight, which was pretty good. I sent a video of that fight to Moscow, they looked and should have answered, but they are still silent. I’m still waiting,” said the boxer.

Vic Darchinyan also has a number of projects that he wants to implement in Armenia. Particularly, he wants to open a promoter organization to help Armenian boxers train professionally.

According to him, we have very good boxers who can make achievements in the professional ring and earn a lot of money. “They can be trained here and finish their last training phase in the US, and then fight. I am ready to give them the opportunity to try their best.”