New doping scandals in world of sports

British parliamentary committee report has shown that the British cyclist Bradley Wiggins has applied to the country’s anti-doping agency intentionally, and has used banned drugs.

As reported by Reuters, the five-time Olympic champion has used drugs under the pretext to treat illnesses, but actually, he used permitted medication to enhance the performance. Especially, in 2012, during the Tour de France, he used corticosteroids, and as a result, he won.

One more Olympic champion of 2016, runner Ruth Jebet from Bahrain, is suspected of using doping. 21-year-old athlete’s doping test has given a positive result. The International Olympic Committee has not yet confirmed this fact.