Perhaps the principal of the school is the Snow Maiden out of work – Gevorg Petrosyan (video)

Gevorg Petrosyan, a member of the Tsarukyan faction, is interested in what progressive change the referendum project has in terms of electoral culture.

According to him, there are target points in the electoral legislation, and if there is no change in them, the rest is for design. “Particularly, as in the current Electoral Code, in the this draft law as well, it is forbidden to propagandize all kinds of materials in educational institutions and pedagogical staff for fulfilling their duties,” Gevorg Petrosyan said.

According to Gevorg Petrosyan, during the pre-election campaign, judges, prosecutors or investigators are not the ones who carry out the violations. “The “burden” of basic fraud, unfortunately, is on pedagogical personnel.”

The next target point, according to NA deputies, is the recognition of election results invalid.

He also explained why they did not complain about the results of the elections when they do not agree with them, and do not appeal to the Constitutional Court.

“The Constitutional Court records violations, but says that they [violations] cannot affect the outcome of the elections, so the Constitutional Court does not meet the requirement to recognize the election as invalid.”

A member of the Tsarukyan faction proposed to impose a ban on pedagogues in the pre-election campaign.

“During the previous elections, the directors explained that it was out of working time. I’m sorry, me, you, stop being a deputy out of the working hours. Perhaps the principal of the school is the Snow Maiden out of work,” said Gevorg Petrosyan.

The deputy speaker of the committee, Rustam Makhmudyan, said that when they impose a ban on pedagogues, they deprive them of participation in political life in a certain sense. According to Rustam Makhmudyan, this right should not be restricted.

Gevorg Petrosyan’s proposal was not accepted.