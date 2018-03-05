Mary Qartashyan studies at the Department of “Art Education” of the Armenian State Pedagogical University, in the “Musical Education” section.

“The Armenian spiritual and secular music are very much connected to each other; the nuances that are present in common music the same is almost used in the spiritual music. Both have equally complicated structures. I believe that only an Armenian can sing these songs well,” she said.

“It has been already four years since we live in Movses village. It is considered a frontier village. My father is a priest – Father Abel Priest Qartashyan. We serve in Movses as the only church of the surrounding villages is here. So, my father was appointed here.

“Being a priest’s daughter is hard for, in general, people think, and it is the truth, that a priest’s family should be an example for others. To tell the truth I do not know how much I deserve to be a priest’s daughter, but I try to deliver everything I have in me, inside me.

“I can say that my hobby, which is no longer a hobby but my second profession, is carpet-making and rug-making. I love very, very much, cannot explain how much I love our Armenian rugs, the ornaments, everything, the colors…

“I see my future, my family, everything in Armenia; all my plans are connected with the Homeland,” said Mary.