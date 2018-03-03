Dzyunik Aghajanyan as Ambassador to Republic of Indonesia

Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on the dismissal of Anna Aghajanyan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Dzyunik Aghajanyan replaced Anna Aghajanyan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Indonesia (residence Jakarta).

Besides, Dzyunik Aghajanyan was relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.