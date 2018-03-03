Kristine Yengoyan’s dream is to make kanun as world famous as duduk (video)

Kristine Yengoyan’s dream is to make the kanun as world famous as the duduk

Christine was 6 years old when she attended vocal classes at Music School after Al. Spendiaryan. She accidentally passed by the kanun class, listened to the voice of the kanun, and decided to go in. “The instrument was interesting to me. I asked the teacher if I could touch it, and she said ‘yes’,” she said. She came home and told her mom about her decision to attend the classes of the kanun.

The girl’s musical abilities were noticed by the pianist in the kindergarten.

“When Kristik was attending a kindergarten, her abilities were noticed there, she was very free on stage, hence the pianist suggested me to take her to a music school,” said Kristine’s mother, Ani Sahakyan.

After attending the 3-month course of the kanun, she performed on the stage, playing 3 songs. Her first solo concert was held at Music School after Al. Spendaryanl.

Christine is 10 years old and has already made serious success. Three months ago took place her third solo concert at Naregatsi Art Institute. She has performed with the Armenian Youth and State Chamber Orchestras, as well as outside Armenia: in America, France, Switzerland, Vienna, Russia, etc. She has performed with Vladimir Spivakov’s “Moscow Virtuosos” Chamber Orchestra. She has received many awards, diplomas and letters of appreciation.

The tours and the warm welcome of the audience inspire her. Note that representatives of a foreign nation are interested in the instrument. She is also going to travel soon.