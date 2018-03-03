Zhirayr Sefilyan: This is a game without rules

The title of a sixty-page speech of attorney Arayik Papikyan is “Illegal Prosecution of Zhirayr Sefilyan and Nerses Poghosyan, falsified evidence of the criminal case”.

“What does Sefilian say on November 26, 2014? “In the process of changing the regime, if they, the power, appeal to violent force, then they will be receive the same”. He is being persecuted for saying this. That is to say, the use of violent force for power is normal, one can execute and whoever is against force, is a criminal”.

According to attorney Arayik Papikyan, Sefilyan was one of the bases of accusation of organizing mass disorders. According to him, the process of persecution of Zhirayr Sefilyan had been implemented by different power structures.

“Within the framework of the same game, the National Security Service passes the ball to the attacking front of the Investigative Committee, and they are preparing a new attack against Sefilyan with another ball. This is a game without rules, “said the attorney.

Arayik Papikyan mentioned in his speech that though Zhirayr Sefilyan was, on January 12, 2016, being summoned for interrogation, but in reality the purpose was to warn him. “The public-political investigator, of course, demands to stop the activity from the name of the high-level persons. Naturally, Sefilyan does not pay attention”.

After the warning, Zhirayr Sefilyan was charged with taking a TV tower with a group. Wherease, Zghirayr Sefilyan did not knwo the majority of people charged with that case.”Or at best, he had met with them once or twice. In fact, would political figure Zhirayr Sefilyan, having the desire to engage in strategically important institutions, plan it with strangers? ”

Meanwhile, according to the accusation, the group is called organized.

The Ombudsman today petitioned not only Zhirayr Sefilyan, but also his other client, Nerses Poghosyan, to be acquitted and acquitted.

By the way, not everyone was allowed to enter. At the previous hearing, the judge applied a sanction to them. Vardges Gaspari’s entrance to the hall was also forbidden.