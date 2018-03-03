Discussed issue of membership of “Luminous Armenia” Party to ALDE

The membership of the “Luminous Armenia” Party to the “European Union of Liberals and Democrats” is in the active phase.

We inform that on March 2, Edmon Marukyan, Chairman of the “Luminous Armenia” party, met with Henrik Bach Morensen, Vice President of the “Alliance of Liberals and Democrats of Europe” (ALDE), in the Kingdom of Denmark. In the course of the meeting the partners discussed issues related to ALDE’s membership and cooperation with the Lori Region, as well as a number of issues on internal political developments, the “Luminous Armenia” Party informs.