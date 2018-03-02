David Calabria faces serious problems due to his sister

Italian midfielder David Calabria is facing a serious problem in recent times, but the issue has nothing to do with his game. The reason is that his sister appeared in the center of attention, including of his teammates.

As reported by Italian websites, 18-year-old Sara Calabria, who is a model, has a great reputation in Italy. Last year she won the “Miss Lombardia” Competition. Her photos often appear in print media pages.

Moreover, many Milan players want to get acquainted with with their teammate’s sister. David Calabria refuses to introduce her to his teammates for various reasons, but it can be hard to say how long it may last.