“Veolia Jur” nullifies imposed fines

Three citizens asked for support from the Human Rights Defender in the matter of reviewing the fines imposed by “Veolia Jur” CJSC .

According to the applicants, after replacing the old water meters with new ones in their apartments, the company’s employees carried out laboratory examinations and found violations caused by external interference.

Addressed by the Ombudsman complaints, citizens expressed their disagreement about the results of laboratory examinations and assigned fines.

As a result of cooperation with the commission regulating public services of the Republic of Armenia, “Veolia Jur” nullified the imposed fines, Obdusman of the Republic of Armenia informs.