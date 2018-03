The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today signed a loan agreement with “SPAYKA” LLC (SPAYKA) for $ 32 million, which is one of the leading organizations producing and exporting food in Armenia. The purpose of the loan is to help the company expand greenhouse operations and expand its export volumes.

The contract was signed by the director of the Armenian office of the ADB Shane Rosenthal and the general director of the company “SPAYKA” David Ghazaryan at the ceremony in Yerevan.