Armenian U-19 team to participate in the “Dubai Cup -2018” tournament

Armenian national football team U-19 will take part in the international tournament “Dubai Cup-2018”, which will be held in the UAE, on March 20-28. This was reported by the press service of the Football Federation of Armenia.

In this tournament opponents of our team will be U-19 national teams of Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and the UAE.

Schedule of matches of the U-19 national team of Armenia:

March 23 – UAE – Armenia, at 19:00 hours

March 25 – Saudi Arabia – Armenia, at 19:00 hours

March 27 – Tajikistan – Armenia, at 16:15 hours

The beginning of the matches is in Yerevan time.