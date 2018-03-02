Aram Sargsyan: In 1996 You ran away, and I was being beaten (video)

The debate between Aram Sargsyan, the leader of the Democratic Party, and Aram Harutyunyan, the leader of the “National Agreement” Party, turned into a clash of views and a dispute over a press conference. The point was that the leader of the Democratic Party was very displeased with the rhetoric of the leader of the “National Agreement” Party and left the press conference.

Aram Harutyunyan demanded Aram Sargsyan to speak with him wit “You”. “I have the right to do it”. Mr Sargsyan responded that everyone had the right to do so.

– No, You do not, – said Mr Harutyunyan. – In 1996 You ran away, and I was being beaten.

-Where did I run away?

-You were not in Armenia. How didn’t they manage to find You then? You came back one month later.

-(Laughing) Aram Sargsyan is not used to be beaten…

-How then, do you lead the people and the run away?

-No, I did not run away… In 1996 years, people who have betrayed and failed to implement our program, including You perhaps, were there, in all cases our decision was not the thing that happened…

After Aram Sargsyan left the press conference, Aram Harutyunyan said “I hope that Armen Sargsyan will give him a position”.

Details are available in the video