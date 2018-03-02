From March 4 Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan route starts new electric train

Starting from March 4, Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan route starts the new ЭП2Д electric train, which was purchased recently from Russian “Transmoodholding Company” CJSC by the “South Caucasus Railways” CJSC. The train made its first flight drive on February 27.

The new train will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in Express mode, without departing stops, twice a day, at 10:00, leaving from Yerevan to Gyumri and returning to the capital at 16:55. The duration of the trip is 1 hour 59 minutes.

The remaining flights to Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan route will still be served by the old rolling stock.

On March 4 and 8, 9, 10 and 11, the train will work for free. After that, the price of one ticket will cost AMD 2,500.

The ЭП2Д electric train fully complies with all safety rules. Two-wagon modification of the electric train was chosen for Armenia, which is most suitable for the Armenian conditions.

It has ventilation, sterilization, fire and security systems. The screens on each wagon will display the current route information.

The train is comfortable for all, including people with mobility problems, with free Wi-Fi connection. Smoking is prohibited on the train.