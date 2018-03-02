Nikol Pashinyan: There are incognito supporter of the Yelk in the HHK (video)

The National Assembly exhausted the agenda. Before the voting of the debated projects, the leader of the Yelk (Way Out) faction Nikol Pashinyan declared “For the 4th Presidential elections, 90 parties have voted for. This shows that on the contrary to Vahram Baghdasaryan, instead of being incognito members of the HHK (Republican Party of Armenia) in the opposition, but there are incognito supporters of the Yelk faction.

In response, Vahram Baghdasaryan said “Glad to see Nikol Pashinyan, I have to announce that the HHK consists of 58 members, while we have recorded 90 votes for”.

The four-day sittings of the National Assembly ended. The secret ballot on the candidacy of Hrayr Tovmasyan is currently being held in the corridor adjacent to the conference hall.

By the way, on March 6 an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly will be held on the initiative of the Government.