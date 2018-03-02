Sargis Kloyan: Nobody can buy the victims’ families (video)

No changes can alleviate the sorrow of the victims’ family. Father of Gor Kloyan, who was killed 10 years ago on the first day of spring, said that he would continue the fight until the perpetrators were punished for the murder of their sons.

He mentioned that March 1 would not be forgotten.

“Former persecutor Gevorg Kostantyan was asked a question on why there was no progress. His answer was that the majority had migrated and those who did not, could not remember anything. Does this mean that if another ten years pass we will forget the events of March 1 as if there was no March 1? What a nonsense,” said Sargis Kloyan.