Working day of March 9 postponed

At today’s session of the Government, a decision was made that the working day of march 1 is postponed to March 17, 2018. Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Karen Karapetyan reminded about this at the Government session.

“A decision was made at the cabinet meeting on January 25, according to which the March 9 working day was postponed to March 17, 2018. Implemented studies have shown that non-working days for 4 consecutive days can cause difficulties, especially for business activities,” said Karen Karapetyan.