Armen Ashotyan suggests Armen Sargsyan to grow “cabbages” (video)

Member of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction Armen Ashotyan said in his speech that Armen Sargsyan would be a bridge between the 6th and 7th congresses of the RA National Assembly, since he would still be in office at that time.

In his speech he made a historical comment, reminding Roman Emperor Diocletian, who decided to go to his birthplace to grow cabbage on the plot.

“When they came after him to invite again to Rome, he said,” You would not come after me if you had seen what cabbage I had grown. Mr. Sargsyan, I think your agreement to return to big politics, is conditioned with growing that “cabbage” in our country together. We need to create a policy where the cultivated cabbage will belong to everybody.”