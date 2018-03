Hockey club “Ararat” has finished performances in the open championship of Belarus on ice hockey 2017-18gg. The team representing Armenia, earning 91 points in 52 matches held in the regular season, took 7th place among 14 participants.

In the playoffs “Ararat” met with “Gomel-2”. Despite the fact that the team “Ararat” started the with a victory (4: 3), then the team lost in the next three games (2: 5, 3: 6, 3: 6) and dropped out of the further struggle.