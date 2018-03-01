Mane Tandilyan: We have no choice, in fact, because you are the only candidate

MP of the Yelk (Way Out) faction Mane Tandilyan asked a question to the Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan, nominated by the ruling coalition in the National Assembly today.

“We have no choice, in fact, because you are the only candidate. You did not appeal to the Tsarukyan alliance to defend another candidate. You are not elected, but appointed by the HHK (Republican Party of Armenia). In addition, the issue of your citizenship has not yet been determined. ”