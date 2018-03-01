Yerkir Tsirani party protests against repression (video)

Ten years have passed since the March 1 tragedy, but the guilty are still unpunished, the National Security Service has an important role in it, says Zaruhi Postanjyan, leader of the Yerkir Tsirani party.

Yerkir Tsirani party protests against repression.

The members of the party start the march at the building of the National Security Service near the statue of Myasnikyan where 10 years ago murders were committed. Zaruhi Postanjyan urges to create “fire” hearths throughout Armenia in March-April. “We have to go out to the streets to end Serzh Sargsyan’s criminal-oligarchic regime. The real place of Serzh Sargdyan and Robert Kocharyan, the main responsible officers of March 1, is a cell in Vardashen”.