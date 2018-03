On the last day of the winter transfer window, changes have taken place in “Alashkert”.

According to the official website of the club, three players, including Montenegro goalkeeper Andrija Dragojić, Brazilian football players Alan Pyrés and Olailsson will compete for the club in Yerevan’s “Ararat”.

Meanwhile, the leadership of “Alashkert”, with bilateral agreement, broke the treaty with Serbia’s Defense Milian Yablan.