Arakel Semirjyan looks for eleventh victim (video)

The end of the 24-hour rallies on Liberty Square demanding the revision of the popular unrest that occurred after the Presidential elections on February 19, 2008, was laid on March 1, when the authorities, using brute force, removed from the participants of the protest from the Liberty Square.

Then, at the Yerevan municipality, opposite the monument to Alexander Myasnikian, disproportionate brute force was used against the assembled demonstrators, resulting in the death of 10 citizens. On the night of March 1, 2008, a state of emergency was declared in Yerevan, which, contrary to the requirement of the law, was applied on the territory of the whole state.

Ten years after the tragic events, on February 27, 2018, the Republican faction of the National Assembly voted for the adoption of the project on the agenda for the plenary session of the National Assembly on the statement on March 1-2 events.