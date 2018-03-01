Nikol Pashinyan: The question on his citizenship of the Republic of Armenia remains unanswered (video)

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the HHK (Republican party of Armenia) faction, presenting his biography to the discussion of the nomination of Armen Sargsyan, presented by 65 members of the ruling coalition in the National Assembly, presented his biography, mentioning that Armen Sargsyan had always been the first to do in all matters..

“Starting from school he has overcome all the levels”. Leader of the Yelk (Way Out) faction asked him a question, spoke about the documents presented adjacently to the nomination in which he did not see the documents which would confirm the criteria set by Serzh sargsyan. “Besides, the question on his citizenship of the Republic of Armenia remains unanswered, though he has spoken about it many times, whereas there are no corresponding documents proving that he lived in the territory of the Republic of Armenia the last seven years.”

Vahram Baghdasaryan announced that the things stated by Mr Sargsyan were justified by documents. “You can refer to the corresponding bodies. besides, he carried out diplomatic duty and it already speaks for that.”

Nikol Pashinyan urged to bring and show the documents.

A member of the Yelk faction Ararat Mirzoyan, continuing the question mentioned that the Ambassador to the Great Britain submitted a reference in 2014, according to which he had to become the citizen of that country in order to become the chief of their LLC. Armen Sargsyan was the chief of the LLC. And according to the new Constitution the fourth President of the Republic of Armenia shall take place after the termination of the powers of the current President.

Vahram Baghdasaryan answered that constitutionalists would answer that question. “If something does not satisfy you, then apply for the Constitutional Court”.