Ten years passed from events of March 1 (video)

Exactly ten years ago tragedic events took place in the center of Yerevan, as a result of which ten citizens died.

On 18 February 2008, after the Presidential elections, supporters of the first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan gathered on the Liberty Square to demand the revision of the election results. During ten days they were continually holding all day referenda on the Libery Square.

Ten years ago on this day, in the morning, the citizens fighting against the result of the Presidential elections were removed from the Liberty Square by force. And ten citizens of thr Republic of Armenia died in the area near the monument to Alexander Myasnikyan.

The authorities announced emergency situation, took illegal steps, closing “A1+” and other websites.

How “A1+” was working, how it was possible to collect the personnel and understand what was going on…