Transgender Woman in Intensive Care After Brutal Beating

A transgender woman was left hospitalised after being brutally beaten up in her Yerevan apartment on Tuesday night, Lilit Martirosyan, the head of the Yerevan-based Right Side NGO that focuses on transgender issues, told Epress.am. The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, is now in the intensive care unit of a Yerevan hospital.

“She was attacked by one person, who then also set her apartment on fire. Her face and ribs are completely shattered; doctors describe her condition as critical,” Martirosyan said, adding that their organization has filed a crime report with the police.

“The identity of the perpetrator is known; he is not on the run. The police are now preparing materials,” Vahe Manukyan, a lawyer with Right Side, told us. He added that investigators have yet to interrogate the victim since she is still unable to speak.