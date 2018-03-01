Abraham Khashmanyan’s presence does not save Alashkert from defeat (video)

In the 16th round of the Armenian Premier League championship, FC Shirak won to Alashkert with a score of 1: 0. The only goal was scored by Gyumri defender Igor Stanoevich with a penalty kick.

“We could not win a long time in the autumn section and the team had a confidence issue. It is good that we were able to maintain the advantage today. Central defenders Hrayr Mkoyan and Marko had a lack of gambling practice and were not ready for 90 minutes game, but their presence gave the team a lot of confidence. To fight for the championship we need at least one goal scorer attacker,” said Shirak coach Vardan Bichakhchyan after the match.

By the way, Alashkert head coach Abraham Khashmanyan, who was disqualified for 10 games in the previous match, was looking at the game of the team from the bench. It turned out that the club applied to the Football Federation of Armenia to mitigate the sentence and received a positive response.

Abraham Khashmanyan believes that self-confidence played a bad joke with the team.

“We are a strong team, but today we played badly. It is football. Maybe after this game the players will realize that it will not be easy in the second part of the championship games. Such a mentality should not be drawn to any meeting,” concluded Armenia’s double-champion coach.