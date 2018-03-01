Member of Founding Parliament to continue fight after spending 1 year in imprisonment, (video)

Even after being in prison for a year, member of the Founding Parliament Armen Mikaelyan is not going to give up the fight. “If there is a demand for freedom within a person, he cannot refuse it, that is, the struggle continues. One year in the prison gave me inner peace. Naturally, arrest and deprivation of liberty for one year was related to my political activities,” Armen Mikaelyan told A1 +.

Armen Mikaelyan was detained on the night of June 26, 2016, after attending a rally after the seizure of Yerevan hostage crisis.

When the Khorenatsi street rally was over, people in civilian clothes put him in the car and took him to the Police. A weapon was found during the search. “They put their weapons on my waist, and then they took it off. Without a fact, I was sentenced. I do not address small issues yet. ”

Armen Mikaelyan’s relatives also testified at the court and mentioned that he had no weapons. However, the Court did not consider their testimony credible.

Immediately after the verdict published on March 17, 2017, Armen Mikaelyan was detained. “They were parliamentary elections on April 2, I think this was connected with the elections.”

Armen Mikaelyan may apply to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after consultation with the advocates.