Gevorg Kostanyan as Chairman of Commission (video)

Today, Gagik Melikyan, Head of the Ad-hoc Committee of the National Assembly, announced the results of the election of Gevorg Kostanyan, a member of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction, former Prosecutor General, as chairman of the Standing Committee on State, Legal and Human Rights.

He noted that 93 out of 105 deputies took part in the elections. Gevorg Kostanyan got 63 votes for and 30 against.

Gevorg Kostanyan thanked in his speech and assured that he would show a consistent principle approach.