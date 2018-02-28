Lecturers do not write books – YSU Library Director (video)

Alen, a student at the Faculty of Oriental Studies, complains that it is impossible to find narrow specialized literature in the university’s library.

“It is not new that there is a lack of literature in our libraries, because of the absence of physical books, many students are forced to read in different format files.”

According to Alen, the e-book will never replace the printed versions of the books. There are books that should be available on the desk.

Yeznik Mirzoyan, Director of Yerevan State University’s (YSU) Marie and Sargis Izmirlian library, says that the instructors should do a great job to settle the issue.

“The issues are related to Armenian-language books, lecturers do not write books, and we try to get them electronically. Colleagues of the Faculty of Oriental Studies say that their books are very expensive, they have an encyclopaedia, with 8 volumes, worth $ 10,000.”

The lack of physical books and magazines in the library is tried to be filled with electronic versions of copyrighted materials. YSU budget allocates 15 million drams for electronic books, and 20 million drams for printed books.

The members of YSU Restart Initiative are trying to help solve the problem. A few days ago, Georgian students responded to the group’s book shortage, and sent 20 books.

“We have received books by professors, many people also send books, our main goal is to replenish the library with modern books,” says Ani Vardanyan, member of the initiative.

The YSU Library is the third largest library in Armenia, which includes over 2 million books.