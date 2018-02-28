National Self-Determination Union offers to reject Kremlin cadres in terms of new president (video)

The National Self-Determination Union calls on the public to gather in front of the National Assembly with black flags on March 2 at 10 am, and not to allow the Constitution to be violated.

Gagik Sarukhanyan, a member of the National Self-Determination Presidency does not see the difference between Aliev (who made statements on Armenian lands) and the falsifiers of the nation.

Talking about presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian, another member of National Self-Determination Union Arkady Vardanyan expressed his disappointment on the expression “First President of the Fourth Republic”, mentioning that this people should be psychologically prepared to have the Republic of the 5th after colonization. “Such a person is either a dumb or a spy,” said the speaker.

Gagik Sarukhanyan views the new presidential candidate from a “kremlin’s boiler” and suggests rejecting the Kremlin cadres.