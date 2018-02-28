Naira Zohrabyan on Sumgait statement (video)

The National Assembly discussed today the statement on the condemnation of Sumgait pogroms.

Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan called today to put the vote in order to prevent it from considering an anachronism – the Sumgait massacres have happened today.

Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the Tsarukyan faction, stated in a speech that only in one case we will be able to win in this hybrid war, if we reconsider our foreign policy and adopt the right way of action with international structures.