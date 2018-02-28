Armenia’s UEFA Champions League to resume today

Today, Armenia’s UEFA Champions League will resume with two matches. At 14:00 Yerevan time, Alashkert will host Gyumri’s Shirak, and Pyunik will host Banants.

Armenia’s current champion is leading the tournament table with 30 points. However, in the last game of the championship, Alashkert lost 0: 1 to their main rival, Kapan’s Gandzasar-Kapan team.

Gyumri’s Shirak team performs unsuccessfully in the championship. Gyumri’s residents have been unable to celebrate victory over the past 10 games.

Bookmakers consider Alashkert the favorite of this match, the victory of which is estimated at 1.60, and Shirak’s victory is estimated at 5.50 points.

Yerevan’s Pyunik is on the 5th place with 17 points, while Banants takes the 3rd place with 22 points.

Both teams were not very active in the transfer market and during the past months they have made three rebounds. Only three players have left Pyunik, but this number is equal to eight in Banants.

Bookmakers in this game give a slight advantage to the hosts, whose victory was estimated at 2.25. The guests’ victory is estimated at 3.00.