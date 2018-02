The director, screenwriter Albert Mkrtchyan died in the early morning of a long illness. This was reported to A1 + by Mher Mkrtchyan Artistic Theater.

Albert Mkrtchyan was the director and artistic director of Mher Mkrtchyan’s artistic theater since 2000.

On February 2,7 Albert Mkrtchyan had his 81st birthday. He is a younger brother of the famous and beloved actor, USSR People’s Artist Mher Mkrtchyan.